What can the North East can expect from the new tier system?

Video report from Gregg Easteal

People across the North East will find out which areas are going into which tiers this week.

The government says the decisions will be based on infection rates and other data.

The latest figures show that coronavirus cases have fallen in every part of our region in the last week, but Hartlepool still has among the very highest rates in the country.

Our correspondent Gregg Easteal has been looking into what the North East can expect from the new tier system, and what people are hoping for.

What can you do in each tier from December 2? The new rules in England at a glance:

Tier 1: Up to six people can meet indoors or outdoors. Pubs and restaurants can open, with last orders at 10pm and closing at 11pm.

Tier 2: No mixing indoors, apart from support bubbles. Up to six people can meet outdoors. Pubs and restaurants can open, with last orders at 10pm and closing at 11pm - but alcohol can only be served with a substantial meal.

Tier 3: No mixing indoors. People can only meet outdoors in limited places such as parks and public gardens. Pubs and restaurants must close, with the exception of takeaway sales.

In all tiers, non-essential shops, gyms, hairdressers and personal care services can open.

