Lockdown Fitness: How people are moving online to keep fit

Video report by Amy Lea

From online meetings to online exercise. Gyms and some grassroots sports are set to return next week but with the doors still closed for now, many of them have been putting their workouts and classes online.

Despite this - almost 40% of adults across the Tyne & Wear and Northumberland areas are not doing the recommended 30 minutes of moderate to intense physical activity per day.

With that in mind, could doing virtual classes be one way of making it easier to get moving? Amy Lea has been finding out.