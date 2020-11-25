Video report by Emily Reader

In the latest of our 'lockdown look-back' series, revisiting businesses we spoke to in the first lockdown - we are looking at the ongoing struggles of those who run travelling funfairs - our local showmen.

In May they were cautiously optimistic that they may be able to open towards the end of the year but, six months on, hope is fading.

We spoke to Michael back in May - when he was hopeful that he might get open by autumn, but that optimism has long gone.

"In all honesty, all of our fears have come true, Hull Fair, Houghton Feast, Yarm Fair, they're all major events in our calendar and they've all gone by the wayside. You think, your Christmas market and light switch ons, that's what you've got left, but we haven't at the minute we've got none of that left." Michael O'Brien, local showman

Since March travelling funfairs have halted to a standstill - Leaving showmen counting the cost.

Many showmen do not have fixed work premises, therefore they're not eligible for rates relief or a lot of other financial support being offered by the government. Many have invested heavily in equipment to make sure their fairs would be covid-secure. It's a further expense they could do without, at a time when they have no income.

They're frustrated that despite these safety measures and the green light to open from the government, local authorities are not giving permission to open a fair on council owned land.

The easing of restrictions in the Summer brought new hope but conflicting rules from the Government and Local Councils has caused confusion.

"We don't want handouts we just want to be able to do what we do, and we can't understand why we've been stopped from doing that by local authorities." Frank Smith, local Showman

Sunderland council has responded, saying that despite the government allowing funfairs to reopen, it is too much of a risk due to the current rise in covid cases.

Sunderland city council isn't the only one currently not allowing fairs to open on their land. ITV Tyne Tees approached a number of North East local authorities, but didn't receive a response from many.

"With Covid-19 still actively circulating in the community, the council’s position of not permitting any events or activities on council land and not encouraging these on private land, remains in place." Gerry Taylor, Executive Director of Public Health, Sunderland City Council

Some showmen have struggled financially this year and have already had to look elsewhere for work.

Mellors Group organise the Christmas markets alongside Newcastle council.

The cancelled event is a further blow to the funfair industry.