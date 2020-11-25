Lockdown Lookback: We revisit Low Newton-by-the-Sea

This week ITV Tyne Tees has been re-visiting some of the businesses and communities reported on during the first national lockdown.

One community affected was a small Northumberland village, which found itself cut off.

Low Newton-by-the-Sea had car parks closed, non-essential travel forbidden and visitors were told to stay away.

Our reporter Julia Barthram has been back to the village to see how people there are faring this time around.

