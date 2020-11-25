Region's retailers prepare for bumper month after lockdown

Three households will be allowed to mix for up to five days in a plan to allow families to reunite at Christmas.

Cabinet Office Minister Michael Gove confirmed the scheme after a meeting on Tuesday between ministers across the UK.

As England prepared to exit lockdown on December 2, the Prime Minister Boris Johnson has acknowledged the risks involved in a Christmas relaxation, saying it is the “season to be jolly careful”, but is determined to give families the chance to meet up at the end of a grim year.

Our Correspondent Gregg Easteal has been in Middlesbrough as the region's retailers prepare for a bumper month, once lockdown ends.

Watch Gregg's full report here:

People aged over 65 in care homes will not be able to join their families for Christmas under the new guidance.Shared households in England – such as friends sharing a flat – would be able to split up to join another household for the five-day period.

But in families where three children live away from home, they would not all be able to return for Christmas.However, university students returning from halls at the end of term would automatically rejoin their family household and therefore not be included as a separate household.

