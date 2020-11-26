Explained: Tyne Tees' tiers

The North East will be placed in the highest tier of new Covid restrictions, with York and North Yorkshire following in tier 2, according to the government's plan for when national lockdown ends on Wednesday 2 December.

From that date, the country is reverting to the previous local tiers system - but with some adjustments.

In this article, we will update the confirmed tiers for each area in the Tyne Tees region and how it is going to work.

A full list of tiers in the Tyne Tees region:

North East - TIER 3 (HIGH)

Tees Valley Combined Authority:

Hartlepool

Middlesbrough

Stockton-on-Tees

Redcar and Cleveland

Darlington

North East Combined Authority:

Sunderland

South Tyneside

Gateshead

Newcastle upon Tyne

North Tyneside

County Durham

Northumberland

Yorkshire - TIER 2 (MEDIUM)

York

North Yorkshire

Some rules remain the same across all three tiers Credit: ITV News

Some of the rules are the same across all three tiers:

There are a few blanket rules which will be in place across all of England, regardless of which tier they are in.

The rule of six is back, with gatherings of more than six people banned across the country - for those in Tier 2 and Tier 3, people can only meet outdoors.

Shops, hairdressers, gyms and other forms of personal care are allowed to open in all tiers, although some extra rules will be in place for higher tiers.

Everyone will be advised to work from home if they can, up until the start of April next year.

Tier 1

Also referred to as the 'medium' risk category.

People can meet indoors and outdoors with other households as long as there is a maximum of six people.

People may also stay overnight in other households as long as there are less than six people.

Pubs bars and restaurants can be open as long as they operate as table service only and stop taking orders at 10pm, with closing time at 11pm.

Tier 2

Also referred to as the 'high' risk category.

People from other households are not allowed to mix indoors, and must only meet up to six people outdoors.

Pubs and bars must close unless they serve 'substantial meals' and venues must stop taking orders by 10pm and close at 11pm.

Weddings are allowed to have 15 guests and 30 people are allowed at funerals.

Wedding receptions are allowed.

Cinemas and other forms of indoor entertainment are allowed to open.

Exercise classes can only happen indoors if there is no interaction between other households.

Organised sport can continue.

Places of worship are allowed to open by people must only interact with others from their household.

People should try and reduce the number of journeys they take and avoid travelling to Tier 3 areas.

Sports and live performances can operate if they allow social distancing and work at 50% capacity or 2,000 people when the venue is outdoors and 1,000 when the venue is indoors, whichever is less.

Tier 3

Also referred to as the 'very high' risk category.

People cannot mix indoors or in most outdoor situations with people outside of their household or support bubble.

In permitted outdoor areas like parks, they must only meet in groups of six people or less.

All pubs, bars and restaurants must close and can only operate as takeaways.

Gyms and other forms of indoor leisure are allowed to remain open but group activities must not happen.

The guidelines advise against any overnight stays, other than within a support bubble.

Exercise classes can happen outdoors but people should limit classes, they are banned inside.

Organised sport can continue.

Hotels will be told to close except for limited work reasons.

Weddings are allowed to have 15 guests and 30 people are allowed at funerals.

Wedding receptions are banned.

Indoor entertainment venues like cinemas must close.

Places of worship are allowed to open but people must only interact with others from their household.

People should make as few journeys as possible and should avoid leaving their area unless absolutely necessary.

Large events like live performances should not take place.

The government has offered statements explaining the reasoning of each tier placement Credit: PA

The tier categories have been tightened from the restrictions put in place in the autumn after government scientific advisers warned the previous measures had not been effective enough at controlling the virus.

The government has announced statements explaining the 'rationale' of each tier placement:

Tees Valley Combined Authority - Very High (Tier 3)

"While case rates are now decreasing in all lower tier local authorities, they remain very high at 390 people per 100,000 across the region, with positivity also very high at 13.3%. The case rate in over 60s remains very high at 292 per 100,000. NHS admissions in the area have remained high in November."

North East Combined Authority: Very High (Tier 3)

"The region continues to see very high case rates, overall 318 people per 100,000, although this figure is either stable or falling in all parts of the region. Case rate in over 60s remains very high at 256 per 100,000. NHS admissions in the area have remained high in November."

York and North Yorkshire - High (Tier 2)

"Overall case rates (including for those over 60) in this region are improving in seven of the eight local authorities and lower than other parts of Yorkshire and The Humber but remain high overall (202/100,000 in all age groups and 145/100,000 for those aged over 60). Positivity is 8.5%. Rates in Scarborough are significantly higher than the rest of the region (334/100,000 in all age groups and 247/100,000 in those aged over 60) but falling rapidly."

The government has announced 'lockdown relief' over the Christmas period Credit: PA

What are the latest rules for Christmas?

It won't be a normal Christmas, but ministers from across the UK have agreed on a plan to give families some respite over five days for the festive season.

These are the key points at a glance:

Travel restrictions will be lifted across the UK for five days between December 23 and 27 to enable people from different households to gather over the holiday - this means travel between tiers will be allowed.

Those travelling to and from Northern Ireland will be permitted to travel for an additional day either side.

Up to three households will be able to come together to form a “Christmas bubble” during that period.

Members of a bubble can meet at home, in places of worship and in outdoor public places.

Bubble members will not be required to follow social-distancing while they are together – although they are advised to exercise caution if there are vulnerable people involved.

Members will not be able to get together in pubs or restaurants and restrictions on hospitality will be maintained depending on which tier people are living under.