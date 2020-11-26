A mother has spoken of her shock after dramatic footage shows the moment a driver clipped her baby’s pram on a zebra crossing after failing to slow down.

The horrific incident happened outside of Bill’s Fish Shop on Cullercoats seafront at around 1.30pm on Thursday, November 19.

In the footage - a car can be seen driving towards two females - one pushing a pram - as they walked over the pedestrian crossing.

The black vehicle continues to approach the crossing without slowing down, clipping the front end of the pushchair before driving off - leaving the mother and her friend extremely distressed.

Thankfully, the six month-old baby and the two women were uninjured but were left very shaken.

The baby’s mother, Kelly Pegg, consented to the release of the footage in the hopes of tracing the driver.

I was in total shock and disbelief - I couldn’t get it out of my head thinking what the outcome would have been if we were a couple of steps ahead. The people around us were just as shocked. I was so worried that my baby had been hurt but thankfully we were all okay. The pram wheel spun around after it was hit...I haven’t been out since it happened Kelly Pegg

Investigating officer PC David Bew of Northumbria Police added: “This was a horrific ordeal for the two women to have endured. They were almost two thirds of the way over the pedestrian crossing when the car appeared and clipped the pram and nearly hit them.

“This would have been a lot worse if it had occurred a few seconds later.

“We are releasing this this footage to try and identify the driver - and also to show what could happen if you don’t pay enough attention to the roads.

“We will not tolerate dangerous or careless driving on our roads and anyone found to be driving like this will be dealt with robustly.

“We are asking anyone who was in the area at the time to check any pictures or videos, or dashcam footage as they might have unknowingly captured the car.”