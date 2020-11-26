Sam Fender covers Lindisfarne's Winter Song for homeless charity

North Shields musician, Sam Fender, has covered Winter Song by Lindisfarne to raise money for charity.

The award winner has released the Folk track in collaboration with People of the Streets, which is a social enterprise helping homeless people.

Winter Song appeared on Lindisfarne's 1970 album Nicely Out Of Tune and it was written by founding member, Alan Hull.

Sam said he chose to cover the 'Geordie legends' of Lindisfarne because he wanted a Christmas song "close to my home and my heart".

Sam, 26, described the late songwriter Alan Hull as "truly was one of the most fantastic and underrated writers of his time".

For me the words are more relevant this year than ever, Christmas won’t be the same for a lot of people this year, that’s why I picked this song. Alan truly was one of the most fantastic and underrated writers of his time, I hope I’ve done it justice, I’m really proud of it. Sam Fender

