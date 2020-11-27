Exercise: how the North East turned to physical activity during lockdown

Has exercise been one of the ways that you've managed to get through the weeks where we can't see family or friends?

In the North East, up to a quarter of people are active for less than 30 minutes a week.

Medical experts say that can have serious health consequences, both physically and mentally.

ITV Tyne Tees reporter Amy Lea has been looking at ways we're being encouraged to keep fit during lockdown.

With gyms closed and grassroots sports on hold, many have been taking part in online workouts.

Despite this - almost 40% of adults across Tyne & Wear and Northumberland are not doing the recommended 30 minutes of exercise each day.

One key phrase in 2020 has been social distancing.

What about social dis-dancing?

The joy of dancing is one thing that has not changed even with the pandemic but the way people dance and access classes has as a result of the lockdown in England.

