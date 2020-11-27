Hundreds gather to honour Sunderland photographer Dean Matthews after his death

Hundreds of people surrounded the Stadium of Light on Friday to say goodbye to a talented Sunderland photographer.

Father of five Dean Matthews died earlier this month after testing positive for coronavirus.

Friends and family of the Black Cats' fan turned out to pay their respects.

Dean gained thousands of social media followers by capturing scenes from around Sunderland on camera.

Mr Matthews confirmed that he had tested positive for coronavirus on Facebook on October 19.

Posting on Facebook after his death was announced, his wife said she had lost her husband, best friend, soul mate and her absolute everything.

Karen Matthews added she and her children would love Mr Matthews forever and always.