Tributes have been paid to the late Gary Speed on the 9th anniversary of his death.

The Football Association of Wales announced his death on this day in 2011.

The 42-year-old, who played for clubs including Newcastle United, Leeds, Sheffield and Everton, was found dead at his home in November 2011.

On Friday, the Magpies paid tribute to their former star.

Rob Lee played with Gary Speed at Newcastle United and reflected on his time with the midfielder during their spell together playing for the Magpies.

The Football Association of Wales paid their own tribute on the ninth anniversary, too.