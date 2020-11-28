A fleet of fully electric buses is picking up passengers in Newcastle and Gateshead this weekend.

The vehicles, which run on a single overnight charge, are the first electric buses to enter service in the North East.

Nine vehicles, which cost £3.7m, have been jointly funded by Go North East and the government's Ulta-Low Emmission Bus Fund.

Martijn Gilbert, managing director at Go North East, said Martijn Gilbert, said the buses represented "the dawn of a new era for bus travel here in the North East."

The new buses include free Wi-Fi, wireless and USB charging and ‘tap-on tap-off’ contactless bankcard ticketing. Credit: Go North East

Go North east say the vehicles are powered by renewable energy sources such as solar power, wind and hydro.

Branded 'Voltra', the buses will run between Gateshead, Saltwell Park and Newcastle on Go North East services 53 and 54.

This represents a major investment of £2million topped up by the Government’s Ultra-Low Emission Bus Fund, to help boost the recovery of our region ready for unlocking and demonstrates our commitment to improving air quality for our communities. Martijn Gilbert

The bid for the buses was supported by Nexus and Gateshead Council.

Cllr Martin Gannon, leader of Gateshead Council and Chair of the North East Joint Transport Committee, said the North East was "leading the way in providing innovative sustainable transport options for the public."

He added: “The introduction of Voltra services will help to improve air quality in the region and supports our commitment to carbon reduction across the board..."