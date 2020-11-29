A Durham woman who has spent six years touring Europe in a campervan with her partner has gone missing while hiking in the Pryenees.

Esther Digley, 37, has not been seen for a week. She was climbing mountains in Luchonnais near the border between Spain and France.

She last spoke to her partner Dan Colegate when she reached the top of the peak last Sunday.

Mr Colegate says he is “shattered” and “broken” by her disappearance.

French search and rescue teams have confirmed they are searching for Ms Dingley, who was expected to complete her solo hike on Wednesday.

Writing on Facebook on Saturday evening, Mr Colegate said: “Search and rescue teams have so far found no trace of her.”

The only purpose of this post is to ask for prayers, thoughts, candles and whatever you have. I've not been saying anything, but this wonderful person believes in the power of positive thought and right now I'll take anything if it means that she can be found. Dan Colegate

“I need her back. I can't face the alternative. I'm heading back up searching now so I can't reply to comments or messages. Sorry for the haste and inadequacy of these words.”

Ms Dingley had taken the couple’s camper van to explore the Pryennes, as Mr Colegate stayed on a farm in Gascony, France.

She had spent the previous weeks walking and camping in the area.

The couple left behind jobs and a flat in Durham in 2014 to travel the continent in a mobile home, documenting their travels in a blog.