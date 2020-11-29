Metro running reduced service from this weekend until March 2021

The Tyne and Wear Metro has been forced to cut services, following delays in training new drivers, due to the pandemic.

The new timetable will be in place from today (29th November) until March next year.

Nexus, who own and manage the metro, say there will still be trains every seven minutes during the week through Newcastle and Gateshead, but customers are advised to check times before travelling.

"The extra staff that we were due to bring in were unable to go through the required aptitude tests when national assessment centres were closed in March. “Since the testing centres re-opened in August we do now have a record number of new drivers in training. These training schools got underway in September and they will take six months to complete. " Metro Operations Director, Chris Carson

The Metro winter timetable will be:

• Monday – Friday: A 15-30 minute service 5am-7am; A 15 minute service 7am-6pm (which means a train every 7 minutes between South Gosforth and Pelaw); A 20 minute service 6pm until the end of the day.

• Saturdays: A 15-30 minute service 5am-9am; A 24 minute service 9am-6pm (which means a train every 12 minutes between South Gosforth and Pelaw); A 15-30 minute service from 6pm until the end of the day.

• Sundays: A 30 minute service all day (which means a train every 15 minutes between South Gosforth and Pelaw).