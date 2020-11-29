Sunderland part company with manager Phil Parkinson

Sunderland have announced they are parting company with manager Phil Parkinson.

It follows a one all draw on Friday night (27th of November) with Fleetwood Town, their fifth game in a row without a win.

The 52-year-old was appointed manager in October 2019 and has spent 13 months at the club.

Assistant manager Steve Parkin will also be leaving, the club have confirmed in a statement.

First team coach Andrew Taylor will take charge for Tuesday night's game against Burton Albion.