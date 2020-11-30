Family entertains Hartlepool with 35ft Grinch

He's the creature best known for trying to steal Christmas but The Grinch is stealing attention on Teesside.

A family in Heatlepool who lost a relative earlier this year have bought a 35ft inflatable Grinch which they have displayed in their garden in Park Avenue, Hartlepool.

Ray Liddell and his daughters proud of the stir its caused in town. Anyone who heads along to the street can look for free.

Watch @krisjepson's report here:

Many have decided to make charitable donations and so far more than £6,000 has been raised.

Ray said:

I blew it up and it caused that much attention that it blocked the road out there. People were giving me like £10 and I thought we’re onto something here. We’ve called the fund Grow Your Heart fund, which is Heart as in Hartlepool and the Grinch grows his heart and I think now we’re probably at £6,000 in a couple of days. Ray Liddell

The money raised will be donated to the hospice where Ray's father died, something it says is much appreciated in a difficult year.