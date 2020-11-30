Newcastle's Quayside Market to return in the run-up to Christmas

Newcastle's Quayside Market is set to return in the run-up to Christmas after being closed for more than two months.

It was stopped on September 18 because of Covid-19 restrictions and will begin operating again with new safety measures.

It will also open on Saturdays as well as the traditional Sundays in a bid to help traders make up for time lost this year and spread the number of visitors out each day.

The new safety measures will include:

enforcement of social distancing,

security marshals, who will move people on if crowds develop,

anyone who does not have an exemption will need to wear a face mask.

Newcastle City Council has said that if guidelines are not followed, it may be forced to close the market.

The Quayside will be closed to traffic from the Guildhall to Wesley Square from 8am to 5pm each day that the market is on. Cyclists will be redirected or asked to dismount and the Quayside bus re-routed. A one-way system will also be in place and a cordoned off central section to be used if the market gets too busy.

Cllr Ged Bell, the council's cabinet member for employment and culture emphasised the importance of the market operating safely.

He said:

I am obviously delighted that the Quayside Market is again reopening in the run up to Christmas, but would like to stress how important it is that everyone who visits follows the guidelines so it can remain open. Cllr Ged Bell, Newcastle City Council

He also hoped the market's return could bring some "Christmas cheer" to the city after a difficult year.

Mr Bell added:

The market is home to many small independent traders who are the life blood of this city so its re-opening should go some way to help them after what has been an incredibly difficult year. I encourage people to visit the market, support these traders and start looking forward to Christmas, but let’s all do this safely so we can all continue to enjoy it. Cllr Ged Bell, Newcastle City Council

This news comes after it was announced that stores will be allowed to trade around the clock in the run-up to Christmas to help recoup some of the losses made this year.