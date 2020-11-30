Parkinson out: What's next for Sunderland?

Words by Sports Correspondent Simon O'Rourke

In the rhythms of football, the departure of a manager is a headline moment, yet the end of Phil Parkinson's time at Sunderland feels like it's just the start of the story.

It's no secret that the Black Cats owner, Stewart Donald, has been trying to sell the club almost from the moment he bought it and openly since early 2019. We hear a deal is finally close, in which case it seems reasonable to think either:

A) Phil Parkinson was sacked in consultation with the prospective new owners.

B) Phil Parkinson was sacked to clean house in preparation for the arrival of new ownership.

It feels like major change is coming at the Stadium of Light and, if that's the case, it's not a moment too soon.

Sunderland have gone five games without a win under Parkinson Credit: PA

But back to Phil. It's hard to argue against his removal. This felt like an episode that had run its course. A chapter waiting for its final full stop. It just never quite worked, never quite clicked. When his predecessor, Jack Ross, was sacked in October 2019, Sunderland sat sixth in the League 1 table. When Parkinson was sacked on Sunday, Sunderland sat 8th in the League 1 table. Really, that's all that needs to be said. He didn't take the club forward. If you're the manager of Sunderland Football Club, in League 1, you HAVE to take the club forward, upward and out of League 1.

That may seem harsh and, yes, you can talk about "big club entitlement" issues, but it's also the reality. The Black Cats have no business being in League 1, especially for 3 seasons running, and if you're the manager and you're not leading them towards promotion, then you're part of the problem.

There are mitigating factors, there always are, but in this of all years, managing Sunderland has been a tough gig. The pandemic has affected us all and, for the Black Cats, it robbed them of the chance to finish the job last season. They were just outside the promotion playoff places when the campaign was halted early, so Phil Parkinson will always wonder "what if".

But the fact Sunderland were outside the playoff places when the music stopped was the whole point really. It was just never quite good enough. The League 1 salary cap, which has levelled the playing field, is another obvious mitigating factor. But it's the same for everyone and, ultimately, clubs and managers have to find a way to succeed within the new guidelines.

The evidence didn't suggest Phil Parkinson was going to do that.

One last point: Phil is low key. He's a fine coach and he knows his apples. But he's a naturally reserved fellow, who doesn't give the impression he enjoys the spotlight. That's fine and will work at a lot of football clubs. But I'm not sure it works at Sunderland, because Sunderland may be at a low ebb, but it's never low key.

Who will take the top job? Andrew Taylor is looking after the squad for the next game Credit: PA

So it's time to get back on the managerial merry-go-round once more. Personally, I think they would've been better off sticking with Jack Ross, an impressive young manager who had the potential to learn from his mistakes.

But hindsight is easy, and anyway, the identity of the manager is perhaps a moot point at Sunderland. The club needs a change of direction and a change of ownership much more than it needs a change of manager.

One of England's great old football clubs has been fading away before our eyes and Phil Parkinson's ultimately unsuccessful time as manager was only a symptom of a much larger problem.