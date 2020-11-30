Student testing in Newcastle aims to stop Christmas Covid-19 spread

Thousands of Newcastle University students are set to be tested for Covid-19 in a bid to stop them spreading the virus as they return home for Christmas.

An asymptomatic testing site, run by qualified clinicians, has been set up in the university’s Frederick Douglass Centre, will begin operating tomorrow and stay open for 10 days.

Watch @HelenFordITV's report here:

This set-up has come after the Government’s announcement of a travel window for students returning home between December 3-9, with universities in England told to move to online learning by the latter date.

Anyone who tests negative will be urged to head to their home location immediately.

Those who tests positive will be contacted by NHS Track and Trace for a follow-up test and may then be told to self-isolate. The university has said it will provide support to any students in this position.

Like many universities, Newcastle saw a large spike in COVID cases at the beginning of the academic year. That has now settled and the university now aims to repeat these tests in January.

Dr John Hogan, Newcastle University's registrar, said:

We're getting a very small number now, lower than the general population and students seem to have formed a new bubble. Now, when they go home of course, they're at risk of bringing any infection back to their loved ones so that test is here to reduce that risk. Dr John Hogan, Newcastle University

Final year student James Fitzgerald has precviously worked at a drive through test centre in Newcastle and will now guide his peers through this process.

He said:

I know how hard it is to be alone at Christmas during university because I did a year abroad so I spent a Christmas by myself so the idea that we have this travel window and we can facilitate a way for people for not have to be anxious about travelling back to their family, I found that really important. James Fitzgerald

Dorothy Chirwa, Newcastle University Student Union president, added: