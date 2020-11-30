Tributes paid to man who died in Hartlepool crash

Michael Clarke, who died following a collision in Hartlepool. Credit: Cleveland Police

The family of a man who died following a collision on Chester Road in Hartlepool on Tuesday 24th November have paid tribute to him, describing him as "much-loved".

Michael Clarke, 35, from Hartlepool, died in a crash involving an Audi A4, which happened last Tuesday at approximately 6:20pm.

In a statement his family said:

Michael was a much-loved son, brother, uncle, grandson, friend and dad. He had the time of the day for anyone, with the biggest beautiful smile and heart of gold. Michael loved to party, he was the life and soul and always the last one standing. We would like to thank family and friends for their amazing support through this devastating time. Family of Michael Clarke

His death will leave such a huge hole in all our lives. Taken way too soon. Forever in our hearts. Family of Michael Clarke

Cleveland Police are appealing for anyone who witnessed the incident or has dash-cam footage to contact officers on the non-emergency number 101, quoting the event number 192753.