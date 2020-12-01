Newcastle United's game against Aston Villa postponed after Covid-19 outbreak

Newcastle United's Premier League match against Aston Villa has been cancelled following a Covid-19 outbreak among the Magpies' players and staff.

The match was due to be played at Villa Park in Birmingham on Friday.

A spokesperson for the club said there had been a "significant increase" in the number of cases of the coronavirus at its training centre and that those affected are self-isolating at home.

The first team are unable to train as a group and subsequently lodged a request to postpone the fixture at Villa Park, which was approved by the Premier League Board.

The match will be rescheduled and a new date and time will be confirmed "in due course"

The club has said it is now working with Public Health England North East (PHE) and the Premier League to identify the source of the outbreak and minimise the risk of further transmission.

All players and training ground staff will be re-tested this week and a meeting between the club, Premier League and PHE will take place to assess the test results.

The club has said it will not name anyone who has contracted Covid-19.