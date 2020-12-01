Police launch Christmas campaigns against drink-driving and drug-driving

Our region's police forces have launched their annual push to stop people driving while under the influence of alcohol or drugs.

Northumbria Police, Cleveland Police and Durham Constabulary have all announced they will be supporting a national campaign centred around the the issue. In addition, North Yorkshire Police has made driving while under the influence part of its Christmas safety advent calendar, which it is running alongside the county's fire and rescue service and will highlight a different issue each day in December.

Officers are set to carry out random vehicle stops and will operate "intelligence led enforcement" in a bid to tackle these issues.

The new tier system means that the forces are not expecting the festive season to be marked in the same way as is normally the case.

In the North East pubs and restaurants remain closed while in North Yorkshire and York alcohol can only be served with a "substantial meal". Officers have reminded people drinking at home though to make sure they are not over the alcohol limit the following day.

Inspector Jamie Bell, from the Cleveland and Durham Specialist Operations Unit, said:

People will also need to be mindful of driving the following day; they will need to leave enough time for the alcohol to leave their bodies to ensure that they can safely use the roads. Inspector Jamie Bell, Cleveland and Durham Specialist Operations Unit

He added:

It is extremely frustrating as a roads policing officer that some motorists still choose to drive under the influence of drink or drugs in the knowledge that their actions could kill or seriously injure someone else’s loved one. Drink or drug driving is completely unacceptable and preventing this risk on our roads is one of our main priorities. Inspector Jamie Bell, Cleveland and Durham Special Operations Unit

Northumbria has reported an increase of serious collisions on the roads it polices as well as a rise in reports of higher speeds being driven on normally quieter roads.

According to the Department for Transport, an estimated 8,680 people were killed or injured by drink drivers nationally in 2018.

Drivers risk up to six months’ imprisonment, an unlimited fine and a substantial driving ban if they are caught driving while above the legal limit. Anyone who causes a death while drink or drug driving faces up to 14 years’ imprisonment.