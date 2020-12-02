Meet the North East woman with new sense of purpose thanks to sea swimming

Earlier this year we brought you the story of the Seaham Sea Swimmers, a group of people using the North Sea to improve their mental and physical health.

One of them, Katie Wotton, has lipoedema, a medical condition which causes an abnormal build-up of fat in the legs and arms.

Since filming with us Katie has started raising awareness of the condition with an online blog.

She says the sea has given her a new sense of purpose.

Watch her story here: