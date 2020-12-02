Police appeal to drivers in search for missing Newcastle teenager Ahmed Mukhtar

Missing teenager Ahmed Mukhtar. Credit: Northumbria Police

Northumbria Police has made an appeal to drivers in Newcastle, who they think can help trace a missing teenager Ahmed Mukhtar.

Officers have asked anyone who was driving on the Redheugh Bridge between 2.40am and 3am on Friday, November 27, to think about whether they saw Ahmed on the pedestrian footpath.

The 17-year-old was reported missing at the weekend and with police enquiries have established that he was near the Centre for Life in Newcastle at about 2.40am on Friday. It is believed that he was dropped off in the area by a taxi after being picked up near his home in the Benwell area of Newcastle.

CCTV has led police to believe Ahmed then walked towards the Redheugh Bridge and a witness has described seeing a male fall from the bridge around the same time. Police enquiries to establish whether Ahmed has fallen into the River Tyne are ongoing and officers have said they need to hear from anyone driving in the area in the early hours of Friday.

Detective Chief Inspector Angela Hufton, of Northumbria Police, has confirmed that searches of the River Tyne have been carried out since the weekend.

She said:

This is an incredibly difficult time for Ahmed’s family and we are trying to get answers about what has happened to him. The information we have suggests that he could have fallen into the River Tyne but we need to exhaust all our lines of enquiry to confirm that is what has happened. DCI Angela Hufton, Northumbria Police

She added:

Neither we or Ahmed’s family have given up hope he is alive and we need help from members of the public to find out what happened to him when he walked onto that bridge. We know people were driving over the bridge around the time Ahmed was on the pedestrian footpath and we would ask motorists to think long and hard about whether they saw anyone. DCI Angela Gufton, Northumbria Police

DCI Hufton also urged anyone with dashcam footage to check if it features Ahmed.

On Tuesday police appealed for three witnesses to come forward who were near the Centre for Life around the same time as Ahmed.

They have still not been identified and officers are continuing to ask them to come forward. They are described as a male with his hood up, a person walking with a rucksack and a person walking their dog.

Ahmed has been described as Asian, around 5ft 7in tall with black wavy hair. He was last seen wearing a white t-shirt, black jumper, jeans and Timberland boots.

Anyone with any information can contact officers on 101 quoting log 86 28/11/20.

They can also report online at the Northumbria Police website or anonymously by calling Crimestoppers on 0800 55 111.