The North Yorkshire town divided by tiers

Earlier today the lockdown came to an end and our region - along with the rest of England - entered the tier system.

As with everything though, it is not always a cut and dry scenario, and the tiers throw up some anomalies like in one fishing village in North Yorkshire.

Part of Staithes is under Redcar and Cleveland council and in Tier 3 restrictions, while the bulk of the residents are under Scarborough council and in Tier 2.

Under the letter of the guidance, they can't cross over, even for a pint of milk.

We spent a day there to see the effects.

Watch @EmilyNewsReader's report here: