Hundreds of shoppers queue through the night as Primark opens 24/7

How long would you wait to get your hands on a good bargain?

Some eager shoppers in Gateshead stood in line for over four hours to enter Metrocentre's Primark store.

The retail chain recently announced 11 stores would open 24/7 after national lockdown restrictions were lifted. The Metrocentre store is joined by others in Trafford, Stratford, Birmingham and York.

One staff member told ITV Tyne Tees, keeping the store tidy was "impossible".

"We heard on our headsets that the queue was in the car park and we couldn’t believe it. We were at full capacity all night. The staff worked their socks off - they need praising massively!"

Videos of the queues have been shared thousands of times on social media.