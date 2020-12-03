Roadworks ahead as part of multi-million pound upgrade in South Tyneside

Work on a new bridge on one of our region's busiest routes is set to increase this month.

The £124.5m Testo’s roundabout upgrade will see the A19 raised above the existing layout and new slip roads built to connect it to the A184.

Over the next two weekends there will be extra activity at the site in South Tyneside.

Highways England project manager Liam Quirk said:

We’re making good progress and this weekend we’re starting the final stages of laying the new road surface on the south west corner of the roundabout. The following weekend we are aiming to complete the connection from the north side of the roundabout onto the new slip roads. Liam Quirk, Highways England

He added:

We appreciate that drivers will be using the roads in the run-up to Christmas and we aim to cause as little disruption as possible. We are trying to complete the work as early as we can for road users, who have been patient throughout the scheme. Liam Quirk, Highways England

When the project - including a 142-metre (465ft) bridge - is completed, expected to be next summer, Highways England has said drivers on the A19 will no "longer need to negotiate a junction, and can continue uninterrupted".

This weekend's roadworks will see

the A19 closed southbound from Testo’s to Downhill Lane from 8pm on Friday, December 4, until 8pm the following day,

full closures from 8pm on Friday to 6am on Monday on the northbound A19 from Hylton to Testo’s, the A184 westbound Testo’s to West Pastures and the north and south sides of Testo’s roundabout.

The following weekend will see the westbound A184 White Mare Pool to Testo’s closed, along with the northbound Testo’s to Boldon.