'Significant development' in case dating back to 1992

Cleveland Police have said a " significant development" has taken place in the investigations of a suspected murder in 1992.

Steven Clark, who was 23-years-old, disappeared near his home in Marske, near Redcar, in "mysterious circumstances".

Officers have said the have identified the author of an anonymous letter sent to police in 1999, which claimed to know who was responsible for Steven’s murder. Detective Chief Inspector Shaun Page said the force had been able to speak to the author.

The letter from 1999. Credit: Cleveland Polcie

DCI Page also said:

There have been a number of twists and turns since we started to reinvestigate this cold case and this latest development marks another significant moment which has included new sightings of Steven on the day of his murder and a wealth of new material being uncovered. The investigation is moving forward, we continue to urge anyone with any information to contact us. DCI Shaun Page, Cleveland Police

He added:

We believe that Steven was alive on 28th December between 3pm and 4pm in close proximity to his home address. We have carried out a number of searches in the Marske area and these will be continuing. A lot of people knew Steven and I would again appeal for people to come forward with any information, no matter how small or insignificant they think it is. DCI Shaun Page, Cleveland Page

DCI Page described Mr Clarke as "well-known in the local area" and that he was keen to hear from anyone who saw him on the Christmas bank holiday weekend in 1992, which was Friday, December 25 to Monday, December 28.

Two people have been arrested on suspicion of murder and have been released under investigation pending further investigation.

Anyone with information can call Cleveland Police on 101 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111. Information can also be given through the Cleveland Police section of Major Incident Public Portal.