Snow warning overnight and into Friday morning

Snow is expected over hills and mountains today before snow turns more widespread for a time this evening and overnight.

Snow will then fade, turning to rain for some, later in the night and on Friday morning. Today, a further 2-5 cm is possible above 300-400 m.

Snow warning

Tonight, snow may briefly settle across areas as low as 150 m above sea level before the snow level rises as milder air arrives from the east. 2-5 cm of snow is then possible above 150 m, with transient sleet/snow at lower elevations.

Steadily increasing amounts are likely at higher levels; perhaps as much as 5-10 cm above 400 m. The bulk of tonight's snow will tend to be over the Pennines.