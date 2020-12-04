Gateshead pair jailed after attempted murder conviction

Two men from Gateshead have been jailed after being convicted of attempted murder connected to a feud.

Stephen Neasham, 37, arranged to meet a 26-year-old in a back lane in Birtley, after saying he wanted to sort out what Northumbria Police have described as an "ongoing dispute".

Instead, Neasham turned up with a rifle and shot the young father he was meeting.

Accomplice Eric Smith, 65, waited for him in a white van before acting as a getaway driver to transport Neasham away from the scene.

The victim was rushed to hospital, where he had life-saving surgery.

Neasham was later arrested by police and charged with attempted murder but he denied the offence and the case went to trial

During the hearing at Newcastle Crown Court, the victim told said he had attended the meet “alone and unarmed” on March 21 this year with the intention of sorting things out “man to man”.

Jurors heard how Neasham instead leapt out the van and said “it ends tonight” before shooting his victim in the pelvis area.

CCTV of the moment he and Smith arrived at the scene, and the moment he pulled the trigger, was played to the jury during the trial.

At court prosecutors said the violent thug had been “fanning the flames” of what was a simmering dispute and was intent on bringing it to an end.

Neasham and Smith, both of Bewicke Main Caravan Park, Lamesley, Gateshead, were both convicted of attempted murder on September 25 and remanded into custody.

Neasham was jailed for 20 years while Smith was handed a 17-year custodial sentence.

Following the case, the investigating officer condemned the pair’s actions and said it was “millimetres” from being murder.

Detective Inspector Joanne Brooks, of the force’s homicide and major enquiry team, said:

This was a calculated, planned shooting and Stephen Neasham only had one thought in his mind. He wanted to end his victim’s life at any costs and did not hesitate to pull the trigger when he turned up at that back lane that night. The bullet was millimetres from severing an artery and killing his victim and it is more by luck than judgement that he is not facing life behind bars. DI Joanne Brooks, Northumbria Police

She added:

Eric Smith will also spend his twilight years behind bars because he played a crucial role in facilitating this mindless and cowardly shooting. I want to take the opportunity to thank the victim for coming forward and giving evidence in court as his testimony has been crucial to securing justice. DI Joanne Brooks, Northumbria Police

DI Brooks also said that the severity of the sentences illustrated how seriously crime involving firearms is taken by the police and courts.