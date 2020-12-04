Newcastle pantomime moved to April due to Covid-19 guidelines

Newcastle's Theatre Royal has announced that its pantomime, which was due to start its run this month, will now begin performances in April.

Robin Hood, which was due to open on Saturday, December 19, with socially-distant performances continuing until January.

The city being placed into Tier 3 of Government regulations means theatres are unable to open.

Philip Bernays, the Theatre Royal chief executive, said:

This is a huge disappointment –this will be the first year since 1900 that there hasn’t been a Theatre Royal pantomime in Newcastle and Danny, Clive, Chris, Joe and the whole team are devastated.We had really hoped to give some Christmas sparkle but it will now be an Easter treat. Philip Bernays, Theatre Royal

Ticket holders for the show have been contacted and all tickets will be automatically refunded over the coming weeks; these customers will also be offered priority booking for the rescheduled dates.

The new April dates and performance schedule for Robin Hood will be announced next week and will go on sale the following week.