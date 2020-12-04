Sam Fender to play at free online Christmas concert to be filmed in Gateshead

Sam Fender is set to play a Christmas concert along with a host of other North East musicians.

Sage Gateshead Christmas Cracker will take place at the venue beside the River Tyne on Friday, December 18.

This event is being streamed free-of-charge as what the venue's management has described as a "Christmas gift for its community".

Mr Fender, who is from North Shields, will perform alongside orchestra perform with Royal Northern Sinfonia, orchestra of Sage Gateshead in a special collaboration.

Also set to perform are Newcastle-based alt-pop musician Martha Hill, in a new big band style collaboration with pianist Paul Edis; Teesside folk act The Young'uns; Voices of Virtue Gospel Choir, who performed for Prince William in 2019; and Chorus of Royal Northern Sinfonia, featuring more than 50 amateur singers from all walks of life.

It will be presented saxophonist Jess Gillam and Ross Millard of Sunderland post-punk act The Futureheads.

Mr Fender said:

So excited to play The Sage with Royal Northern Sinfonia! It's one of my favourite venues, I can’t wait to hear and perform a couple of songs with a full orchestra! A free live stream for fans is going to be a nice way to end the year. Sam Fender

Abigail Pogson, managing director of Sage Gateshead said:

Sage Gateshead Christmas Cracker is a celebration of music and musicians from the North. We want to showcase amazing musical talent and offer a fun-filled Christmas event to the North East - it’s a way for Sage Gateshead to say a special thank you to everyone who has supported us this year. We’re so grateful for the support we have had and want to say thank you with this magical online event. Abigail Pogson, Sage Gateshead

Sage Gateshead is a charity and

The charity’s crisis, recovery and renaissance campaign aims to raise £3m over three years and has set a target of reaching the first £1m by March next year. So far, £700,000 has been raised.

The event will premiere on YouTube at 7.30pm on Friday, December 18 and will be available until January 4.