North East hospitals to start biggest ever NHS vaccination programme this week

Hospitals in the North East will begin vaccinating patients against coronavirus from this week, as part of the biggest immunisation programme in history.

NHS England has confirmed that hospitals in the Newcastle Upon Tyne Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust and South Tees NHS Trust are among 50 hubs in the first wave to begin administering the vaccine.

Newcastle's Royal Victoria Infirmary will be delivering the jabs in the first week of the roll out. It's also understood that James Cook Hospital in Middlesbrough will be providing vaccinations.

In a statement Newcastle Upon Tyne Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust said: ''Everyone at Newcastle Hospitals is very proud that we have been able to serve our community throughout the pandemic.''Since we cared for the UKs first patients with coronavirus back in January, we have been hoping for and contributing to research to develop a vaccine. It’s an honour and a privilege to be able to be among the first in the world to provide vaccinations to our frontline staff, key workers and vulnerable people.''This is an important moment in our fight against COVID-19, but it’s vital to remember that the virus is still circulating widely in our city. Washing your hands, wearing a face covering and making space continues to be crucial to protect each other.''

The RVI in Newcastle is expected to begin administering the coronavirus vaccine as early as Tuesday. Credit: PA

People aged 80 and over as well as care home workers will be first to receive the jab, along with NHS workers who are at higher risk.

NHS staff are working through the weekend to prepare for the launch of the programme with the first vaccinations happening from Tuesday.

There are 50 hubs in the first wave and more hospitals will start vaccinating over the coming weeks and months as the programme ramps up.

Patients aged 80 and above who are already attending hospital as an outpatient, and those who are being discharged home after a hospital stay, will be among the first to receive the life-saving jab.

Hospitals will also begin inviting over 80s in for a jab and work with care home providers to book their staff in to vaccination clinics.

Any appointments not used for these groups will be used for healthcare workers who are at highest risk of serious illness from covid. All those vaccinated will need a booster jab 21 days later.

GPs and other primary care staff are also being put on standby to start delivering the jab. A small number of GP-led primary care networks will begin doing so during the following week, with more practices in more parts of the country joining in on a phased basis during December and in the coming months.

Vaccination centres treating large numbers of patients in sporting venues and conference centres will subsequently stand up when further supplies of vaccine come on stream.

Professor Stephen Powis, NHS national medical director, said: “Despite the huge complexities, hospitals will kickstart the first phase of the largest scale vaccination campaign in our country’s history from Tuesday. The first tranche of vaccine deliveries will be landing at hospitals by Monday in readiness.

“The NHS has a strong record of delivering large scale vaccination programmes – from the flu jab, HPV vaccine and lifesaving MMR jabs – hardworking staff will once again rise to the challenge to protect the most vulnerable people from this awful disease.”

The life-saving vaccine is typically delivered by a simple injection in the shoulder but there is a complex and difficult logistical challenge to deliver from the manufacturers Pfizer to patients.

It needs to be stored at -70C before being thawed out and can only be moved four times within that cold chain before being used.

NHS staff have been working over the weekend to prepare the sites and accept deliveries.

Health Secretary Matt Hancock said: “This coming week will be an historic moment as we begin vaccination against COVID-19.

“We are prioritising the most vulnerable first and over-80s, care home staff and NHS colleagues will all be among the first to receive the vaccines.

“We are doing everything we can to make sure we can overcome significant challenges to vaccinate care home residents as soon as possible too.

“I urge everybody to play their part to suppress this virus and follow the local restrictions to protect the NHS while they carry out this crucial work.”

