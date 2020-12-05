Residents remember Storm Desmond devastation 5 years on

It was a storm that devastated the residents of Corbridge, Northumberland. Five years ago on Saturday, 5 December, the River Tyne overtopped the flood defences in the town, flooding 55 properties, in what was described as the worst flooding for nearly 250 years.The Environment Agency has spent £10 million on the flooded communities of the Tyne Valley and Ponteland over the past five years and is planning to spend another £10 million as part of its next works, which should be completed by 2027.

On Monday, 7 December the £1 million works will begin to bolster the flood defences in Corbridge. Flood management expert from the Environment Agency, Tristan Drought, told ITV News: "we'll be starting our project here, our defences, which run along the southbank of the Tyne here, and then back into the confluence with the Devil's Water, and we're starting a project there to strengthen and reinforce those defences, such that we're providing protection to the community here in Corbridge. It's part of a larger-scale capital investment programme across the North East of England."

Nick Oliver, one of the residents who lives in The Stanners on the southbank of the river, lost everything on the 5 December 2015.

Despite a mad rush to get all of his family's belongings upstairs at his house, the floods ripped through the downstairs, battering large objects against the house overnight.He told ITV News it is a day that he will always remember:

It was pretty catastrophic. The house just completely wrecked, most of our possessions just completely wrecked. You know, skips of stuff being thrown away. Having to move out, all of the repair work and the first six months was hard work, but you kind of get over it eventually. I mean the four of us who were in the house that night, will remember it forever, you know it was an extraordinary event. Nick Oliver, Corbridge resident

In 2005 flood water ripped through Nick Oliver's home. Credit: ITV Tyne Tees

Joan and Neil Robson, who also live down The Stanners, had to move out of their bungalow for six months as the clean up began.

Joan said the worst part about losing everything in the Storm Desmond floods, what the memories that were taken away, the family photographs, letters and other personal items.She said every time it rains, the anxiety can set in.

I would lie if I said I didn't worry when it rains, but because so much work has been done it's quite reassuring to think that there's an awful lot of work has been done on the flood defence, but you're still human and when it rains it worries you. But we're in a lot better shape than we were five years ago. Joan Robson, Corbridge resident

Joan Robson's home in Corbridge was badly damaged. Credit: ITV Tyne Tees

Further up river in Haydon Bridge, Avril and David Kirsopp also lost everything in the floods. Their house was situated next to the river and all of the white goods in the kitchen and furniture in the lounge were destroyed, leaving Avril distraught.

The couple have now moved into another home in the village for peace of mind, but they still have to worry about the local football pitches and clubhouse. They run the junior football club and it was flooded even as recently as February this year.

David said: "the water came right over the top of the wall. Everywhere was flooded, that car car park was all waist up, everything was ruined. Halfway up the pavilion wall, all the way up the pavilion, everywhere. You never know what's going to happen. It used to snow down here, now it's rain all the time and if it does snow up the top the rivers get full and it all lands down here again.