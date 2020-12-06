Former Tyne Tees presenter Neville Wanless dies aged 89

We are sad to announce the death of our former colleague Neville Wanless, who has passed away in hospital.

Mr Wanless was a well known and well loved part of the Tyne Tees presenting team for more than 30 years.

He was a regular continuity announcer, as well as a presenter on our programmes. His television career also included acting roles in 'Spender' and 'A Nightingale Sings'.

Mr Wanless died aged 89 in North Tyneside General Hospital on Friday with his wife Pat and their daughter Melanie at his side. The Tyne Tees team send our love and deepest condolences.