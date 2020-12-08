A family's thank you: "If it wasn’t for Redcar RNLI we wouldn’t be here today"

Watch Katie Cole's report here

A father and son from Middlesbrough say they owe their lives to volunteers from the RNLI.

Mark Heslehurst and his son Edward, 17, were walking beneath the cliffs at Saltburn inFebruary 2020, when they were cut off by the tide. After calling 999, Redcar's lifeboat was launched to save the pair.

Upon the crew's arrival, Mark explained that Edward has Asperger’s and was anxious about getting in the lifeboat. One member of the crew went ashore to reassure Edward and explain how they were going to be helped to safety.

Watch the full bodycam footage of how the crew put their training into action when helping Edward:

With still another three hours before high tide and sea levels were rising quickly, Mark and Edward were guided to the lifeboat and landed ashore at Saltburn beach into the care of a waiting Coastguard rescue team.

This rescue needed to be swift. The tide was rising quickly and sea conditions were quite poor. Fortunately we were able to get Mark and Edward into the lifeboat before the tide reached to bottom of the cliffs. At that point there would have been nowhere for them to go to get to safety. Ed Thomas, RNLI rescue volunteer

The cliffs behind us were more than 300 feet high and we were invisible on both sides. If it wasn’t for the RNLI at Redcar we wouldn’t be here today. ‘You don’t really think of these people until you need them, but they’re always there. So I’d ask if anyone can help, please do so. On behalf of myself and my son I’d like to wish everyone at Redcar RNLI a very Merry Christmas. Mark Heselhurst

As a thank you, Mark has sent a video message to thank the crew who saved their lives and to lend his support to the RNLI’s Christmas appeal.