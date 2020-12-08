Hari Shukla Credit: PA

An 87-year-old man has become the first person in the North East to be vaccinated against Covid-19.

Dr Hari Shukla was given a sticker after the jab at the Royal Victoria Infirmary in Newcastle as he became one of the first people in the country to be given the Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine.

I feel privileged. My family were overjoyed when I told them I was getting the vaccine. I’m emotional and grateful. I’m feeling ok. People have been ringing us saying are you sure you want to take the vaccine, but for us there was no hesitation. Ranjan Shukla, Hari's wife who also received the vaccine at the RVI in Newcastle

He travelled to the RVI with his wife Ranjan, who also received the jab in the arm.

Dr Hari and Ranjan Shukla Credit: PA

Dr Shulka was born in Uganda and came to this country in 1974, working in race relations, and was the director of the Tyne and Wear Racial Equality Council. The father-of-four, who has nine grandchildren, has been honoured with a CBE for his work in race relations, and has supported numerous charities in voluntary roles.

Nurse Suzanne Medows said "Congratulations" after she injected him in the left arm, and there was a ripple of applause. She then said he could make his grandchildren jealous by having a sticker they did not have - one which read "I've had my Covid vaccination".

I feel very proud I got this privilege. I don’t take things for granted. People have worked hard on this vaccine so lives can be saved. I feel it’s my duty to participate in this. It’s historical. I feel more confident now. I feel happy that at least I’ve got protection that not many people have. For 4 or 5 months I didn’t go outside. Now I feel very confident and so strong. Dr Hari Shukla, the first patient to receive the vaccine in the North East

The 90 year-old was applauded as she left the ward after becoming the first person to receive the COVID-19 vaccine. Credit: PA

A 90-year-old grandmother who became the very first person to have the Pfizer jab has said she hopes others will "do what I did".

Margaret Keenan, who is marking her 91st birthday on Tuesday next week, said: "Hopefully it'll help other people come along and do what I did, and try and do the best to get rid of this terrible thing."

Margaret was given the jab by nurse May Parson. Credit: PA

Mrs Keenan, known to family and friends as Maggie, received the very first dose from nurse May Parsons at University Hospitals Coventry and Warwickshire NHS Trust.

To tell you the truth I got this opportunity of doing it, because I was in hospital. It was a great opportunity. I know that one or two people on my ward are going to wait and have it done by the doctor, but because it was available for me today. I don't mind the (media) attention, it doesn't bother me. I'm just happy to have it done. Margaret Keenan, first person to receive Covid-19 vaccine

Mrs Keenan, who only retired from her job in a jewellers four years ago, said she was all to happy to be the first person to receive the vaccine.

Jabs will be administered at dozens of hospital hubs across the country from today - dubbed "V-Day" by Health Secretary Matt Hancock.

Mr Hancock said he feels conflicted emotions at the start of a coronavirus vaccination programme, saying he was thrilled to see Margaret Keenan become the first person to receive Pfizer's Covid-19 jab.

Health Secretary Matt Hancock has dubbed today "V-Day" as mass vaccination is rolled out Credit: PA

Mr Hancock added that he hopes "several million" people will have been vaccinated by Christmas, but stressed the need for everyone to "stick at" the restrictions.

We've still got a long way to go on this march, we've got to keep our resolve for the next few months, but we all can see that we have a route out and we can get back to normal by the spring, I hope, certainly by the summer, but we've still got to stick at it for now. Matt Hancock, Health Secretary

Speaking to UK media this morning Matt Hancock also said the Government will be releasing figures on the number of people receiving a Covid-19 jab as the vaccination programme is rolled out.