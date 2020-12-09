Police have praised a workman who found £15,000 worth of cocaine inside a house, while installing an electricity meter.

Officers were called to an address on Richmond Road in South Shields on December 3 after a worker claimed to have found a large quantity of drugs.

He discovered a plastic bags of white powder while carrying out planned work at the address.

Officers found a significant haul of cocaine thought to be worth in the region of £15,000.

The drugs had already been cut into smaller quantities and other drug paraphernalia including a set of scales were located.

With the tenant not present, an investigation was launched and a 39-year-old man was later arrested on suspicion of possessing a controlled drug with the intent to supply.

Police have praised the workman who did the right thing by raising the alarm, which subsequently allowed cops to seize the drugs and take them off the streets.

Inspector Phil Baker, of Northumbria Police, said: “This was an excellent discovery by a member of the public who was carrying out a job at an address when he stumbled across a significant amount of drugs.

He absolutely did the right thing by picking up the phone and I would like to thank him personally for his intervention. His decision has helped keep these drugs out of the hands of some of the most vulnerable people in our community. Inspector Phil Baker

“Criminals who supply these type of drugs give little thought to those who use them. Unfortunately as we have seen so often, it is those who are in desperate need of help that turn to drugs and a life of crime to fund their addiction.

“Under the banner of Operation Sentinel, we are committed to ensuring those who supply drugs across our region are brought to justice – and I have no doubt that this discovery will have dented the pockets of those behind the operation.”

The man arrested has since been released under investigation and police say enquiries are ongoing.