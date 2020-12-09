Councils across the North East are trying to work out how much of an impact Covid-19 will have on Christmas.

New research commissioned by the seven North East councils reveals how people across the region feel about Covid-19 and local restrictions - with over half admitting that while they want to follow the rules, they 'find it hard' to stick to social distancing guidelines.

The research, involving a representative sample of residents from County Durham, Gateshead, Newcastle, North Tyneside, Northumberland, South Tyneside and Sunderland asked residents how they feel about the current situation and what the impact is on their lives in the week that the region entered Tier 3.

Key findings include:

71% of North East residents are 'very worried' about the UK-wide Covid situation

Over 1/2 of residents say they want to stick with social distancing guidelines but find it hard

1 in 3 find it hard to stick to household mixing rules

Over 1/4 of residents forget to follow social distancing rules

15% admit to deliberately bending the rules

50% say the overriding emotion felt by residents is 'frustration'

Source: Sample taken from 500 residents from County Durham, Gateshead, Newcastle, North Tyneside, Northumberland, South Tyneside and Sunderland. Respondents were surveyed between Tuesday 1-Sunday 6 December.

Watch Tom Barton's report here:

Despite the national lockdown lifting on December 2, and Britain's medicines regulator, the MHRA approving the Pfizer/BioNTech coronavirus vaccine, people are still urged to be complacent in the run-up to and during Christmas.

I want to thank the people of the North East for all they have done to slow the virus in our region. Residents have continued to do their bit throughout the pandemic and the fact our infection rates are falling in all areas is testament to the perseverance shown by our communities. Amanda Healy, director of public health for County Durham

"But the research findings confirm that while people want to follow the rules, we all find social distancing in particular hard. Asking family and friends to socially distance for such a prolonged period is not an easy ask, but minimising close contact remains a huge factor in stopping the spread of the virus. The new campaign for our region comes at a critical time and reminds us all to keep going.

"The vaccine gives us hope but implementing the mass immunisation programme is not going to happen overnight. As Christmas approaches, it is time for celebration, but we've got to continue to exercise caution so that we don't undermine all the hard work and sacrifice made to lower the R rate."

An 87-year-old man has become the first person in the North East to be vaccinated against Covid-19.

Dr Hari Shukla was injected with the jab at the Royal Victoria Infirmary in Newcastle, alongside his wife, as of the first people in the country to be given the Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine.