Police seize £100,000 worth of cannabis plants in Bishop Auckland

Police say organised crime gangs who were using a house in Bishop Auckland for drugs "now have a major supply problem" after officers seized £100,000 worth of cannabis plants.

Around 100 plants were removed from an address in Heslop Street by a team of officers from the Bishop Auckland, Newton Aycliffe and Crook Neighbourhood Teams.

Police said the "professional set up also included a dangerous bypass of the electricity which could have proved fatal if it failed".

An investigation is ongoing to locate those responsible.

Temporary Inspector for Bishop Auckland, Peter Lonsdale, said: “Drugs have devastating consequences not just for those addicted but also the wider issues often linked to these gangs such as modern day slavery and international trafficking.

We suspect this type of cannabis grow was part of an organised crime gang so it was gratifying to know we have disrupted their operation and prevented major harm coming to individuals involved and neighbours living unaware of what was next door. Temporary Inspector for Bishop Auckland, Peter Lonsdale

“I would encourage anyone who has any suspicions around a property or person to get in touch.”

Police are appealing for information.