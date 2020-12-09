Show Racism the Red Card celebrates 25th anniversary

Show Racism The Red Card, a charity founded in the North East, is celebrating its 25th anniversary.

In 1996, former Newcastle United goalkeeper Shaka Hislop launched the anti-racism charity, which is now recognised across the United Kingdom.

After experiencing racist abuse in the community he "called home" for so many years, Shaka believed it was through the power of communication, coupled with his status as a role model, that education could be an effective strategy in challenging racism in society.

Shaka Hislop, pictured in 2000, at the Show Racism the Red Card Hall of Fame Awards Credit: PA

In 1990s Newcastle, Shaka was at a petrol station near St James Park when he was confronted with a group of young people shouting racist abuse at him. After one of the group realised that they had been shouting at Shaka they came over to ask for an autograph. It was from this experience that Shaka realised he could harness his status as a professional player to make a difference. Show Racism The Red Card

His work started with a school visit to Gosforth High in Newcastle, using football as a means to start a meaningful discussion with children about racism.

The majority of the charity's current work involves delivering educational workshops to young people and adults in schools, workplaces and at events held in football stadiums.

By the end of 2021, Show Racism The Red Card predict they will have delivered their anti-racism education programme to more than 1 million children nationwide.

Despite the 'beautiful game' becoming more diverse and multicultural than ever before, the struggle of stamping out racism from football still remains in the headlines.

On Tuesday 8 December, former Newcastle United forward Demba Ba was among the Istanbul Basaksehir players who walked off the pitch in protest over the language used by the fourth official in their Champions League Tie at Paris St Germain.

The game was suspended.

Governing body UEFA released a brief statement announcing the game would proceed with a replacement fourth official and that it would launch an investigation into the incident.

Our main presenter Ian Payne spoke to Shaka Hislop about the celebrations surrounding the 25th anniversary of the group, Show Racism the Red card - but began by asking his reaction to the incident during the Champions League match.