Around two hundred homes without heating and hot water tonight - three days after a water main burst in Durham
Video report by Tom Barton
Around two hundred homes are still without heating and hot water tonight - three days after a water main burst in Durham.
Northern Gas Networks have been working round the clock to fix the problem - but say some homes may not be reconnected until the morning. It means some residents are facing a chilly night ahead, with temperatures in some homes barely warmer than outdoors.