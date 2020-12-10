Teesside woman Natalie Jenkins, 32, disappeared one year ago today on Thursday 10th December - and officers are continuing to appeal to the public for answers for the sake of her family.

Natalie was last seen on CCTV walking towards Albert Park on Park Road South in Middlesbrough at 11:38pm on Tuesday 10th December. It is believed she was still in this area in the early hours of Wednesday 11th December. She has not been seen since.

CCTV pictures of Natalie

Speaking of the investigation, Senior Investigating Officer, Detective Chief Inspector Mark Dimelow, said: “This year has been an incredibly tough year for Natalie’s family and they now face their second Christmas without her.

“Someone out there knows exactly what has happened to her and I would urge them to do the right thing and come forward to provide some form of closure for Natalie’s family who have spent a full year in constant turmoil.

“Since her disappearance a dedicated team of officers have spoken with nearly 1,000 people, taken nearly 700 statements, 1,130 items have been recovered for evidential assessment, 3,867 actions have been tasked and investigated and there have been numerous searches conducted in a bid to try and find Natalie.

“I want to make it clear that we will not stop until we find her. It’s only a matter of time until the truth avails and people will be brought to justice for their involvement in her death.”

Natalie’s mum, Sylvia, added: “We cannot believe a year has gone by since we saw our lovely Natalie and there isn’t a day that goes by where we don’t think of her and wish we could see her."

There are no words to describe how devastating it feels to lose a daughter and not knowing what has happened to her takes a toll on our minds and hearts every single day. As a family, we just want answers. We just want to know what has happened to Natalie so we can bring this nightmare to an end and try to make steps to move forward with our lives. Sylvia, Natalie's mum

“If anyone out there is reading this and knows what has happened to her, please come forward.”

A 40 year old male was arrested on suspicion of murder and has been released with bail conditions.

Crimestoppers is still offering a £10,000 reward for information that leads to a conviction of the person or persons responsible for Natalie’s murder. They can be contacted anonymously on 0800 555 111 or https://crimestoppers-uk.org.