Local leaders on Teesside ask government to downgrade region's Covid alert level

Local leaders on Teesside are calling on the government to downgrade the region's Covid alert level.

The Conservative MPs, Simon Clarke, Peter Gibson, Paul Howell, Matt Vickers and Jacob Young are urging their party to move the Tees Valley out of Tier 3 restrictions after a fall in Covid cases.

The MPs met with Matt Hancock, Secretary of State for Health, ahead of his decision next week on the tier review.

Welcoming the roll out of the vaccine across the Tees Valley yesterday, the five MPs pressed the case for the local authorities in the Tees Valley to be moved out of Tier 3 restrictions.

Falling infection rates per 100,000 are "positive signs that should be reflected in a forensic decision for the benefit of our local health and economy" the MPs said. They did also say there are still concerns about the infection rate among the over 60s.

The Health Secretary outlined that his decision will be reviewed on the 16th December based on data received up to 14th December.

Simon Clarke, Member of Parliament for Middlesbrough South and East Cleveland, said: “With infections falling, now is the time for us to move to Tier 2. This would not mean the crisis has ended but it would send a powerful and deserved signal that the hard work of the people in the Tees Valley has been rewarded.”

Peter Gibson, Member of Parliament for Darlington, said: “The people of Darlington have made fantastic efforts to bring our infection rate down, and I know that they want to see a move of tier.

I know how tough this year has been for everyone and I am hopeful for this change of tier next week. Peter Gibson, Member of Parliament for Darlington

Paul Howell, Member of Parliament for Sedgefield, said: “The message is the same for all of the Sedgefield constituency, not just the Darlington wards.

I asked the Health Secretary to make sure that he recognises the efforts people have made and the improving numbers and if they continue to improve next week to give us all every consideration for tier 2. Paul Howell, Member of Parliament for Sedgefield

Supporting the calls, Mayor of the Tees Valley, Ben Houchen said: “Our hard working local MPs have pulled together for the benefit of our area throughout this pandemic and this pressure they are applying to the Secretary of State to move us from Tier 3 to Tier 2 will be welcomed by people right across Teesside, Darlington and Hartlepool.”

Also supporting the push for Tier 2, Councillor Heather Scott, Leader of Darlington Borough Council said, “I would urge people to continue to follow the rules to give us the best opportunity for a move to Tier 2 next week.”