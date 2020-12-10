RFL promote Newcastle Thunder to play in the Betfred Championship in 2021

The RFL Board have accepted a recommendation to promote Newcastle Thunder to play in the Betfred Championship in 2021.

The North-East club will fill the vacancy that will be left in the Championship when one club is promoted to the Betfred Super League to replace Toronto Wolfpack.

Newcastle came within 80 minutes of earning promotion to the Championship in 2019, when they were beaten at Oldham in the promotion-deciding Play-Off Final.

The RFL appointed a five-strong panel to consider applicants from the five Betfred League 1 clubs who met a number of necessary qualifying criteria – against five further criteria listed below.

Thunder chairman Mick Hogan says he's keen that the club makes the most of the opportunity.

He said: “This is tremendous news for Newcastle Thunder and vindicates the progress we have made on and off the field in the past five years.

“We believe we have the solid foundations in place to continue our growth over the next few seasons. Our academy and community foundation are growing the sport and our coaching structure, training facilities and stadium will help drive on-field progress.

“We now need to demonstrate the substance of our bid and it’s success by being really competitive on the field and continuing to grow the number of participants, supporters and sponsors.

“Our long-term mission is to win Super League by 2030 and this is a significant milestone towards that.”

Air Commodore Dean Andrew OBE, the former RFL President who chaired the panel, explained: “Newcastle Thunder was the unanimous choice of the panel, for an outstanding application. The club’s coaching set-up and facilities are superb; its community outreach is well-established and growing.

Newcastle and the North-East has considerable future growth potential, backed by its owner - and has already been recognised by the decision to play the Super League Magic Weekend at St James’ Park for a fifth time in 2021, and also by Rugby League World Cup 2021 with five fixtures to be played in the region including the tournament opener in Newcastle. Air Commodore Dean Andrew OBE, former RFL President

“The club has a clearly-stated aspiration of Super League success this decade. Overall the panel thought its application most closely matched the vision of the RFL’s Strategy Reset.

“On behalf of the panel, I thank and congratulate all five clubs who submitted applications. The applications were comprehensive, thorough, they showed aspiration and ambition, and they were very honest.

“I hope the four clubs who have missed out will see this as an opportunity to press for promotion in 2021.

“Good luck to them, and also to Newcastle Thunder in their preparations to play in what promises to be a vibrant and high-quality Betfred Championship competition.”

It is also set to provide a timely springboard to the club’s efforts to further establish itself, with the opportunity to compete against well established rugby league outfits coinciding with two landmark events.

Firstly in May, St James’ Park will once again host the Magic Weekend, before five games in the Rugby League World Cup are held in the region in the Autumn.