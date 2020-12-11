One year on - how 'Red Wall' voters who switched to the Conservatives feel now

Saturday marks a year since the general election. Somehow that's come around in a flash and it also feels like a lifetime ago, with the terrible 2020 we've endured. Certainly some of the crowded campaign scenes look very strange in our new world of social distancing.

Last December, the Conservatives gained seven seats in the North East, as large parts of the 'Red Wall' of Labour's traditional heartlands turned blue.

This week, I put together a videocall focus group with some of those who swung things by voting Conservative for the first time. We looked back and looked forwards.

Of course, it's an unscientific approach, but it delivered some fascinating insights that are worth reflecting on - alongside other points heard and patterns observed over the last 12 months.

There are some familiar reasons for the way many voted - liking Boris Johnson, disliking Jeremy Corbyn, and wanting to Get Brexit done. Stu Gray, who's from Bishop Auckland and works for a bus company, also spoke of his frustration at Labour "inaction". I think that kind of feeling has been underplayed. Labour has long run most of the councils in the region, and had a majority of MPs. Conservatives may have been in Downing Street since 2010, but desire for change was expressed in a local sense too.

Bringing things up to date, I think there is a lot of sympathy out there for the government, in terms of the hand they've been dealt with Covid-19. Colin Crawford, who's retired and lives in Redcar, defended their record, particularly on economic support. But, six months on from when the story broke, it's clear how much political damage was done by the Prime Minister's now former chief adviser Dominic Cummings travelling to County Durham during lockdown. Aaron Hicks, a pub landlord in Crook in the North West Durham constituency, brought the incident up without my mentioning it, and his damning assessment brought agreement from the others.

In terms of the Prime Minister himself, the last year has seen a stark change in the opinion of Cheryl Streits, a department store worker from Darlington. She said "I felt like Boris was going to be a Churchillian, dynamic person", but "he's just turned out to be a buffoon." The circumstances of the pandemic have not allowed Mr Johnson to play to his strengths, like his big-picture, charismatic optimism. Instead they seem to have exposed his weaknesses, like a lack of appropriate seriousness and attention to detail.

His relatively new opponent, Sir Keir Starmer, has perhaps not made too much of an impression yet. It did take my prompting for the group to really discuss the Labour leader. Interestingly though, what came through - and I haven't heard this expressed elsewhere before - was strong criticism of him for abstaining on the recent vote over the tiered system of coronavirus restrictions. It's thought Sir Keir is currently weighing up whether to take similar action over a trade deal with the European Union, if one is agreed.

Brexit did not come up much among my group. For many people it was done and over with when we officially left the EU on 31 January, as they'd instructed with their votes. With the pandemic naturally taking up attention, maybe it's really only those who trade across international borders who will be too focused on the last-minute trade talks. But much will change from 1 January, for example if any of us want to travel to the continent. The North East's economy is also predicted to take the biggest hit, whether there's a deal or not. It's been assumed that we won't be talking about Brexit by the time of the next general election, but perhaps we will still be discussing its consequences.

In the meantime, the challenge that ministers have set themselves is to 'level up' prosperity around the country, by helping regions like ours. My focus group wanted to give them a chance, but were generally sceptical about whether it can ever be done. Balancing up the economy is an enormous long-term task that this government definitely won't be able to say they have completed. The twin public health and economic crises may understandably have delayed progress, but presumably they will bring forward some key infrastructure projects over the next few years in areas like the North East, which Tory MPs can point to when they're trying to get re-elected.

A recent survey by J.L. Partners for Channel 4 News found the Conservatives are struggling to hold onto support in seats they gained last year. My focus group had a much smaller sample size, and a mixture of satisfaction, regret and, more than anything, minds willing to be made up again in future. I think that's a better way of looking at it, than the much-quoted idea of many longstanding Labour voters having "lent" their vote to Boris Johnson.

Looking ahead, so much of the North East is now in play. Local elections are due in May, with a Conservative Tees Valley mayor as the incumbent. Whenever another general election comes round, Labour will have the seven 'Blue Wall' seats to target, but will also need to defend places like Stockton North and Wansbeck which have become marginals.

Anyway, let's not get too ahead of ourselves. If we learned one thing from the general election last December, it's that voters in the North East should not be taken for granted. And if we've learned one thing from the past year, it's how quickly times can change.