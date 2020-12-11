Three North East cultural organisations secure £1.5m worth of government loans

Three cultural organisations in the North East have secured almost £1.5 million worth of government loans.

Sunderland's Music, Arts and Culture Trust is the biggest recipient, set to benefit from £1.3 million.

The Department for Digital, Culture, Media and Sport and Arts Council England has announced that the funding is part of its £1.57 billion Culture Recovery Fund.

The Capital Kickstart grants will help cultural organisations across the country cover additional costs, caused by Covid-related delays or fundraising shortfalls, to their capital projects, including building works, refurbishments and large-scale equipment purchases.

£1,496,662 has been awarded to three organisations in the North East from the programme to help deliver a number of projects which will help to strengthen the region’s cultural infrastructure: Queen's Hall Arts in Hexham, Sunderland MAC Trust and Live Theatre in Newcastle.

The Repayable Finance programme will provide loans of £3 million and above to some of England’s largest and most prestigious cultural organisations, helping them to weather the effects of the pandemic and reopen when it is safe to do so.

Sarah Maxfield, Area North Director, Arts Council England said: “The pandemic has had a massive impact on the whole range of organisations working in the North’s cultural sector - theatres, music venues, festivals, museums and the companies who support them with technical sound, light and staging services.

Culture Secretary, Oliver Dowden, said: “This government promised it would be here for culture and today’s announcement is proof we’ve kept our word.

The £1 billion invested so far through the Culture Recovery Fund has protected tens of thousands of jobs at cultural organisations across the UK, with more support still to come through a second round of applications. Culture Secretary, Oliver Dowden

“Today we’re extending a huge helping hand to the crown jewels of UK culture - so that they can continue to inspire future generations all around the world.”