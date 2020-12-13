Brexit: North East Chamber boss concerned over no deal prospects
The North East England's Chamber of Commerce has said it is very concerned about the possibility of a no deal Brexit.
The organisation's chief executive says it's important to maintain a good relationship with the rest of Europe.
James Ramsbotham is also pleased with this week's announcement of plans for a new battery manufacturing plant in Blyth. The company behind it, Britishvolt, says it could create 3,000 full-time jobs.
Talks between the UK and the EU have entered their final day today continuing this weekend.
A Government spokesperson said:
For over a year we have been making extensive preparations and invested £4bn for the end of the transition period, because regardless of the outcome of the negotiations, we must be ready on 1 January.
They added:
We have invested £705m in infrastructure, staffing and technology at the border, providing £84m in grants to boost the customs intermediaries sector and implementing border controls in stages so traders have sufficient time to prepare.
As with any major change, deal or no deal, there will be challenges to overcome. But we have laid the groundwork to minimise the disruption which occurs in either scenario.