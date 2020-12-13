Brexit: North East Chamber boss concerned over no deal prospects

The North East England's Chamber of Commerce has said it is very concerned about the possibility of a no deal Brexit.

The organisation's chief executive says it's important to maintain a good relationship with the rest of Europe.

James Ramsbotham is also pleased with this week's announcement of plans for a new battery manufacturing plant in Blyth. The company behind it, Britishvolt, says it could create 3,000 full-time jobs.

Talks between the UK and the EU have entered their final day today continuing this weekend.

A Government spokesperson said:

For over a year we have been making extensive preparations and invested £4bn for the end of the transition period, because regardless of the outcome of the negotiations, we must be ready on 1 January. UK Government

They added:

We have invested £705m in infrastructure, staffing and technology at the border, providing £84m in grants to boost the customs intermediaries sector and implementing border controls in stages so traders have sufficient time to prepare. UK Government