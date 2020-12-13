Teenager dead after Gateshead colission

An 18 year old man has died after a pedestrian was hit by a car in Gateshead.

The collision happened just before 10pm on Saturday, December 13 on the A694 at Blaydon, near Swalwell Cricket Club.

Critical Care Nurses, who came across the incident, tried to save the teenager but he died at the scene.

The driver of the vehicle and all passengers remained at the scene and have been helping police.

Officers would like to hear from anyone who was in the area at the time, particularly if they have dashcam footage.