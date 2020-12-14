North East Fishing industry eagerly awaits news on Brexit negotiations

Video report and words by Tom Barton

At the fish quay in North Shields...like in so many other parts of the country...they've spent today waiting, and listening for news from trade talks with the EU.

Among them...Paul Herd. He's clear - he wants Boris Johnson to walk away.

We want a no deal, for a better future for the industry. Fingers crossed he keeps going ahead with it. But if he signs off with the French and the Spanish and everyone else is gonna be better off than us...we want better access to our waters, to land our catch, our fish. It's all caught in our waters. We're the only country that is not allowed to catch our own stuff. So it's a bit of a struggle. Paul Herd, Fisherman

Right now, trade negotiations are still going on. The last big stumbling block is the fishing industry. And in particular, whether European boats will still be allowed to fish in British waters.

The biggest catch at North Shields is langoustine. The vast majority of these are exported, many to Europe. And that means the talks are a tricky balancing act...between taking back control, and risking having to pay heavy tariffs.

Fishermen want to take back control of the UK's waters, control the UK's quotas, and run the show from a national point of view. The difficulty of that is that we export upwards of at least 75% to probably 90% of what we catch. So it's a case of: 'do you want to take back the waters and catch as much fish as you want but you've got nobody to sell is to at the end of the day? Nik Hanlon, Manager, North Shields Fish Quay Company

Tony McLean runs one of the fishmongers on the quayside. While he says the fishing industry is right to ask the government to back it, he wants the prime minister to balance that with the needs of the rest of the country.

Let's hope there's a deal for the sake of everyone, or for the sake of the majority. When it comes to the fish we're standalone. But we've got to fight for what's right for us at the same time. So I think we should let them in, our foreign friends, our European friends. But with a lot tighter reins. Tony McLean, Fishmonger

Those who fish up and down our coastline know change is coming. What they didn't know yet...is what that change will look like, or what its impact will be.